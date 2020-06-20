Short Interest in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Increases By 15.7%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:SNR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 2,401,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,713,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,357,000 after acquiring an additional 256,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,079 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,299,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 635,430 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,211,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,921,000 after buying an additional 543,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 38,427 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

