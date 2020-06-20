Short Interest in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Rises By 32.2%

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,300 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 498,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 820,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Park Electrochemical stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 229,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $232.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.83. Park Electrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

