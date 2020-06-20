Short Interest in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Rises By 26.7%

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 234,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,939. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $326.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $86,098.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,050 shares of company stock worth $238,309 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,564,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Resource America Inc. raised its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 303,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,284,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 100.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 143,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFLT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

