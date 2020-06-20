Short Interest in SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) Drops By 93.1%

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the May 31st total of 162,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 726,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SAExploration during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SAExploration by 6,328.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAExploration during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAExploration during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAExploration by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAEX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 255,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,961. SAExploration has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

