Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Declines By 15.3%

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ST traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. 1,829,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,180. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

