Short Interest in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Drops By 36.8%

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Donovan bought 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $51,670.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 12,100 shares of company stock worth $92,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Star Group by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Star Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 791.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGU stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 131,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,486. The company has a market cap of $371.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. Star Group has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $543.06 million for the quarter.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

