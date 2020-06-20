Short Interest in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Rises By 11.0%

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 454.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

NYSE:STM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. 1,900,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,096. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.19. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $31.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.27%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

