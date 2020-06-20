Short Interest in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Drops By 14.3%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 516,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRI. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Stoneridge from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.83. 239,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,259. The company has a market cap of $515.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.59. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 13.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 456,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 55,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 48,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

