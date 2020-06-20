Short Interest in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Decreases By 24.0%

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

