Short Interest in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Increases By 14.9%

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 974,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,067,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after buying an additional 235,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 172,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after acquiring an additional 312,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 599,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,322,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 611,191 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,675,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,708. The company has a market capitalization of $233.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.87. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.