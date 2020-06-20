Short Interest in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Increases By 12.2%

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the May 31st total of 7,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,528,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,908. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John V. Arabia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. Also, Director Murray J. Mccabe bought 17,942 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,353.96. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,942 shares of company stock worth $605,254. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.