Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expands By 30.0%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in TELUS by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 944,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 487,842 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 56,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TELUS by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TELUS by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. 1,686,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,798. TELUS has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

