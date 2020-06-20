Short Interest in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Grows By 25.6%

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,982,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,811. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,517,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $30,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,191,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The GEO Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.