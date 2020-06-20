Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra's primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. "

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens cut their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Sientra from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of SIEN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 1,068,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,565. The company has a market cap of $199.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.47. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 101.94% and a negative net margin of 134.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sientra by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 134,628 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 6,407.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 62,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sientra by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 87,129 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $2,657,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sientra by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 176,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

