Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Update

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
SLAB stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.50. 499,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,833. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 278.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
