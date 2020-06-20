Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Update

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

SLAB stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.50. 499,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,833. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 278.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

