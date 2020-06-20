Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 26.3% in June

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 256,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,818,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $193,617,000 after acquiring an additional 68,015 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,587,913 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 345,960 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 560,580 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 78,960 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,504,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.39. 150,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,743. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.