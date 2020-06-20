Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

NYSE:SI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.69. 136,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $276.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.89. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Charles Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $390,742 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,629.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.