SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SITC. Raymond James downgraded SITE Centers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,255,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,515. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 439,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 274,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 312.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 255,362 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 189,587 shares during the period.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

