Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target raised by Barclays from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Sitime from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sitime from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sitime from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

SITM traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. 397,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,162. Sitime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sitime will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sitime news, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $58,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,510,378 shares of company stock valued at $80,319,550. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sitime by 424.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the first quarter worth $63,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

