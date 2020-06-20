Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Short Interest Update

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. 5,072,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,877. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 142,260 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 632,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Macquarie upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.