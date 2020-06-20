SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Update

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 31st total of 346,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

NYSE:SJW traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 304,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,545. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

