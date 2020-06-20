SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SKM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 367,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,722. SK Telecom has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SK Telecom by 1,376.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in SK Telecom by 68.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 9.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. New Street Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

