Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,210,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 97,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.99.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,084.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,147,507 shares of company stock valued at $150,815,267 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Snap by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,698,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,352,244. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. Snap’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.