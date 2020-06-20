Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,210,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 97,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.99.
In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,084.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,147,507 shares of company stock valued at $150,815,267 in the last 90 days.
NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,698,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,352,244. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. Snap’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
