Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $16,132,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 162,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of SLDB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $136.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.