SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYFY remained flat at $$23.89 during trading on Friday. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $25.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.23.
About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR
Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.
