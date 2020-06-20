SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYFY remained flat at $$23.89 during trading on Friday. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $25.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.23.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

