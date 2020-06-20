SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Up 27.8% in June

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 232,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

SOHO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 148,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,500. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.93. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

