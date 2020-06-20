SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 694.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 89,788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,093.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 510,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 467,449 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 2,283,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,575. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

