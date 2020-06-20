Spendcoin (SPND) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $295,085.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.01860609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00171155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00109361 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,193,988 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

