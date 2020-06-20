Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Short Interest Up 14.3% in June

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spotify by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,333,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,424,000 after buying an additional 716,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify by 68.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Spotify stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.29. 12,840,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,131. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $242.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.76. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Spotify from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.30.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

