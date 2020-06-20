SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
SPSC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.88.
Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $72.68. 650,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,784. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79.
In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $3,799,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,573.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,106,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in SPS Commerce by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,142,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPS Commerce by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after acquiring an additional 63,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,487,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 42.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 962,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 286,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
