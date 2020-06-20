SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SPSC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $72.68. 650,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,784. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $3,799,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,573.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,106,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in SPS Commerce by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,142,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPS Commerce by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after acquiring an additional 63,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,487,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 42.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 962,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 286,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.