SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.19 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.16.

Shares of SSRM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

