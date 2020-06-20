Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.33 ($52.06).

Shares of STM stock traded down €1.52 ($1.71) during trading on Friday, hitting €44.96 ($50.52). 42,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.40. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a 52-week high of €64.55 ($72.53).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

