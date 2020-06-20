Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Receives $11.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Stemline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Stemline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

STML remained flat at $$11.83 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,566. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $621.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 150.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CAO David Gionco sold 11,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $55,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 53,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $261,655.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,414 shares of company stock worth $319,987 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

