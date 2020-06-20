Stifel Nicolaus Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $276.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $276.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.40.

NYSE HD traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,685,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.06. The stock has a market cap of $268.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

