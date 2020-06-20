Stifel Nicolaus Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $48.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,567,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

