Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.12 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 944,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,210.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 256,491 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $5,645,366.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 285.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

