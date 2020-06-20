StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,567. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $161.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after buying an additional 544,188 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneCo (STNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.