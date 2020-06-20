Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.01 ($76.42).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAX traded down €3.55 ($3.99) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €61.50 ($69.10). The stock had a trading volume of 508,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.69. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.02. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €37.00 ($41.57) and a 1 year high of €78.65 ($88.37). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.91.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.