Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($17.53) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.16 ($17.03).

Shares of Suedzucker stock traded down €0.17 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, hitting €14.11 ($15.85). The stock had a trading volume of 237,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €9.97 ($11.20) and a 1 year high of €17.16 ($19.28).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

