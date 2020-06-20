SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SunPower from $4.40 to $4.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of SPWR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.28. 8,352,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 1,028,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,865,159.75. Insiders have bought 2,615,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,403,925 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SunPower by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

