Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.06.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,275. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,008 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $73,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,005.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $28,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,575 shares of company stock worth $5,250,421. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 248,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunrun by 63.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

