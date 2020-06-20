SunTrust Banks Boosts Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $208.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks from $195.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.50.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $186.56. 6,145,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.73 and its 200-day moving average is $191.92. The firm has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

