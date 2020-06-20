Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $31.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.
SUPN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.
Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. 589,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.58. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.
In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
