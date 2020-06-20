Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $31.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

SUPN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. 589,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.58. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

