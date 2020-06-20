SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $260.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.59.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.84. 840,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.96. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $555,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,714. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 177.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

