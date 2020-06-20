SwftCoin (SWFTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.61 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $13.61 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.44 or 0.05541333 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00052220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013734 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004444 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

