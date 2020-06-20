Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Down 35.8% in June

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. 4,195,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,555. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 338.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after buying an additional 301,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

