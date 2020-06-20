Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $95.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TNDM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $90.53. 1,485,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.33 and a beta of 0.59. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,265.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $311,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,680. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,796,000 after buying an additional 1,495,259 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,610,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.