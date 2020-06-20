Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,843,000 after acquiring an additional 306,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,529,000 after acquiring an additional 202,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $684,508,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,524 shares of company stock worth $15,803,219 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $120.56. 12,226,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.