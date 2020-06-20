Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Indl Alliance S raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.59. 1,092,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,438. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 409,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 34,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tc Pipelines by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

