TD Securities Boosts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$55.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$40.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

West Fraser Timber stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$43.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,954. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$21.60 and a 52 week high of C$65.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 2.7999998 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

